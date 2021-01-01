Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) PT Raised to $140.00 at Roth Capital

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SLAB. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Shares of SLAB opened at $127.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.80. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $128.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 187.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $221.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $113,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,080,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $36,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,557. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,723 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 24.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $243,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.