Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) PT Raised to $140.00 at Roth Capital

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.94% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SLAB. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.
Shares of SLAB opened at $127.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.80. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $128.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 187.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14.
In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $113,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,080,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $36,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,557. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,723 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 24.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $243,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
