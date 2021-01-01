ShowHand Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 82% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. ShowHand has a total market cap of $41,184.46 and $1,259.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ShowHand has traded up 111.4% against the dollar. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ShowHand alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00041519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.12 or 0.00297001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00016850 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00027079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $596.09 or 0.02032175 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand (HAND) is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.