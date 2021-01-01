Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,079.93.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHOP. Jefferies Financial Group raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $31.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,131.95. 818,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,185. Shopify has a twelve month low of $305.30 and a twelve month high of $1,285.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,067.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,008.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,855.63, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Shopify by 171.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 387,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,099,000 after acquiring an additional 244,534 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $234,983,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 12,090.1% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 166,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,173,000 after buying an additional 165,272 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Shopify by 64.1% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 382,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,881,000 after buying an additional 149,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $114,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

