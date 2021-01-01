Shoal Games (CVE:SGW) Trading Up 42.9%

Shoal Games Ltd (CVE:SGW) was up 42.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The company has a market cap of C$65.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.50.

Shoal Games Company Profile (CVE:SGW)

Shoal Games Ltd. develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms.

