Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.27

Shares of Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and traded as high as $0.33. Sherritt International shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 43,737 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on SHERF shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sherritt International from $0.15 to $0.20 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sherritt International from $0.30 to $0.35 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

