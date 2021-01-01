SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLQT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SelectQuote from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th.

In other news, insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $575,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 348,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the third quarter valued at about $340,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the third quarter valued at about $385,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the third quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in SelectQuote by 80.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares in the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $20.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average of $21.22. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion and a PE ratio of -129.69. The company has a current ratio of 16.08, a quick ratio of 16.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SelectQuote has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.24 million. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SelectQuote will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

