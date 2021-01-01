Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.10 Million

Analysts predict that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) will report sales of $155.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $153.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.20 million. Select Interior Concepts reported sales of $155.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will report full-year sales of $564.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $562.80 million to $567.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $604.60 million, with estimates ranging from $600.10 million to $609.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Select Interior Concepts.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $150.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.20 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIC opened at $7.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. Select Interior Concepts has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $182.00 million, a P/E ratio of -119.17 and a beta of 3.00.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

