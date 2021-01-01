Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,328 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $844,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,855.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.59. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $67.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.61.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

