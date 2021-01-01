Sei Investments Co. Sells 140 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 136.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 862.1% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

VV opened at $175.74 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $100.90 and a 1-year high of $176.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.22 and a 200-day moving average of $158.47.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

