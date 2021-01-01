Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 75,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 43,662 shares in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $51.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $67.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.98.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 16.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on OMAB. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.88.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

