Sei Investments Co. Buys 13,229 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 103.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Domo worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Domo during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Domo by 420.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Domo by 62.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domo in the third quarter worth about $126,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 2.93. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $72.07.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $122,471.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,769,815.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $218,503.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,213.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,873 shares of company stock valued at $16,786,345 in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DOMO has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

