Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Seagen from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Seagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.00.

Get Seagen alerts:

SGEN stock opened at $175.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of -115.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.36. Seagen has a one year low of $90.57 and a one year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.67 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 397.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 58,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $9,760,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,733,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,792 shares of company stock valued at $35,206,215. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the third quarter worth about $34,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.