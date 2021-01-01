Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact Sells 336,032 Shares

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 336,032 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $20,538,275.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 31st, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 680,016 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $41,766,582.72.

NASDAQ:STX traded up $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $62.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,478,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,948. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. Seagate Technology plc has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $66.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,198 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,055 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,099 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 41,725 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

