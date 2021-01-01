Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of STX opened at $62.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.37. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $66.69.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 58.64%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $297,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,856.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $2,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,177,782 shares of company stock valued at $71,672,199 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 461.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.