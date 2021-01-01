Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAIC. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.40.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

SAIC stock opened at $94.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.03. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $100.51.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $494,324.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,012.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total value of $217,997.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,845.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $379,489,000 after acquiring an additional 340,901 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Science Applications International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,274,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $335,177,000 after purchasing an additional 315,890 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Science Applications International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,576,000 after purchasing an additional 34,006 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Science Applications International by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 909,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,353,000 after purchasing an additional 349,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Science Applications International by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 375,020 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.