Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 52.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,567 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,399,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 872.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 81,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 72,899 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 211.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $59.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.89. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

