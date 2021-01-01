Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 52,100 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 36.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,113,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 297,277 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 55.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,185,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,981,000 after buying an additional 2,552,086 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 4.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 923,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 42,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter worth about $4,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

NYSE BB opened at $6.63 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. The company had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackBerry news, CEO John S. Chen sold 558,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $2,605,874.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,783,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,007,501.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.39.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.