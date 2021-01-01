Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,105 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,511,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,668,000 after acquiring an additional 473,431 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $169,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,055 shares in the company, valued at $510,288.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 307,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $11,381,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 310,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,482,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,238 shares of company stock worth $29,261,613 in the last 90 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.92.

GO stock opened at $39.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.43. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $764.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

