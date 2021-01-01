Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Tribune Publishing as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 47.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Tribune Publishing by 511.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Tribune Publishing by 8,086.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 166,424 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tribune Publishing during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tribune Publishing during the second quarter worth $103,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPCO opened at $13.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.36. Tribune Publishing has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.36.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $188.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.00 million. Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tribune Publishing will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

TPCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Tribune Publishing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Tribune Publishing Company, together with subsidiaries, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mails; and operates local websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

