Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 17.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 6.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 6.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 794,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 50,845 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 324,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 33,050 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1,097.8% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 165,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 151,500 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ANGO shares. BidaskClub lowered AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of ANGO opened at $15.33 on Friday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $581.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.10 million. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 62.90%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

