Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 50,800 Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Golden Star Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 141,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 11,287 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 125,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 25,771 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Golden Star Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Golden Star Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $6.25) on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Golden Star Resources stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. Golden Star Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $74.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.70 million.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.