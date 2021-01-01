Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Up 7.4%

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) shot up 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.54 and last traded at $51.11. 133,497 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 637,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.58.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRRK. ValuEngine downgraded Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Scholar Rock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 61.68% and a negative net margin of 301.13%. The company had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. Analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 66,178.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 138,313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 36.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 56,099 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the second quarter worth approximately $728,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 189.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 32,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,746,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,007,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.