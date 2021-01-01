Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.38. Schnitzer Steel Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 329.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Schnitzer Steel Industries.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $464.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.60 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

SCHN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.91. 169,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,130. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $865.02 million, a P/E ratio of 290.12 and a beta of 1.42. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $32.06.

In related news, Director John D. Carter sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $98,211.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,141.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 9,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $194,734.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,333.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,440 shares of company stock worth $378,011 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.5% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 12.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 17.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

