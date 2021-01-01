Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) a €85.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HEN3. Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €91.13 ($107.22).

Shares of HEN3 opened at €92.30 ($108.59) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €89.66 and a 200-day moving average of €87.43. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a one year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

