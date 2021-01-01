Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.60 and last traded at $49.90. Approximately 6,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 5,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.99.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter.

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant powder that helps in the natural wound healing process; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin & Wound Cleanser, a patented wound cleansing spray that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate biofilm; and BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin & Wound Irrigation Solution that works to irrigate and remove microbes from the wound bed to help eliminate planktonic, immature, and mature biofilms.

