Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE.L) (LON:SAFE) Shares Gap Down to $794.50

Shares of Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE.L) (LON:SAFE) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $794.50, but opened at $769.00. Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE.L) shares last traded at $787.63, with a volume of 21,074 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 781.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 775.47.

In other news, insider Andy Jones sold 5,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 819 ($10.70), for a total value of £47,248.11 ($61,729.96).

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

