Safe Haven (SHA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $767,889.00

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Safe Haven has a market cap of $5.63 million and approximately $767,889.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.07 or 0.00439826 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Haven Token Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

