Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,364 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,438.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,456,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,161 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,774,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,358 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,482,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,000 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at $12,424,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,031,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,004,000 after acquiring an additional 765,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.29. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 3.78%. Analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

SBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Read More: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.