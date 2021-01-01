Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 42,780 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Stock

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 42,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $569,401.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 54,834 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $729,292.20.

On Monday, December 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,033 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.18 per share, with a total value of $132,234.94.

On Friday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 31,759 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $421,124.34.

On Monday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 237,683 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,025,704.59.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 263,944 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,373,204.32.

On Monday, October 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,528 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,732.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,611 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $335,564.71.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 131,563 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,651,115.65.

Shares of EFT opened at $13.16 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFT. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 499,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 9.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

