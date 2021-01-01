RPC (NYSE:RES) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

RPC (NYSE:RES) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.13.

RPC stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $677.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07. RPC has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $5.35.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.04 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RPC will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in RPC in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in RPC in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in RPC by 153.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RPC in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in RPC by 26.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

