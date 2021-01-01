Roth Capital Boosts Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Price Target to $40.00

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) had its price objective boosted by Roth Capital from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Fathom stock opened at $36.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fathom has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $40.05.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. Equities analysts expect that Fathom will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Fathom during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fathom during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Fathom in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

