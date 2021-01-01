Roth Capital Boosts Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Price Target to $40.00

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) had its price objective boosted by Roth Capital from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Fathom stock opened at $36.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fathom has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $40.05.
Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. Equities analysts expect that Fathom will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fathom Company Profile
Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.
Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.