Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Ross Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.25.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $122.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.87, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,445 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 25.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 82,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after buying an additional 16,905 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $791,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 8.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

