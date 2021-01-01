RLI (NYSE:RLI) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RLI. Zacks Investment Research raised RLI from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, October 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. RLI presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $104.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.84 and its 200-day moving average is $90.81. RLI has a 1-year low of $66.02 and a 1-year high of $110.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.52. RLI had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $233.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.28 million. Analysts forecast that RLI will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 1%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.23. RLI’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $437,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in RLI in the third quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

