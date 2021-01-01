Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Position Lifted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Ribbon Communications worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RBBN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ribbon Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

NASDAQ RBBN opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $953.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $231.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Eric S. Marmurek sold 8,304 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $59,705.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,109.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

