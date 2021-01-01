Reviewing Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX) & Its Competitors

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSE: BIOX) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Bioceres Crop Solutions to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bioceres Crop Solutions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioceres Crop Solutions 1.93% 5.69% 1.19% Bioceres Crop Solutions Competitors -582.93% -35.12% -23.13%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bioceres Crop Solutions and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioceres Crop Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Bioceres Crop Solutions Competitors 249 855 935 65 2.39

As a group, “Agricultural chemicals” companies have a potential downside of 5.08%. Given Bioceres Crop Solutions’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bioceres Crop Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Bioceres Crop Solutions has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioceres Crop Solutions’ rivals have a beta of 1.19, indicating that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bioceres Crop Solutions and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bioceres Crop Solutions $173.09 million $3.36 million 68.89 Bioceres Crop Solutions Competitors $3.57 billion $158.77 million 23.24

Bioceres Crop Solutions’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bioceres Crop Solutions. Bioceres Crop Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bioceres Crop Solutions rivals beat Bioceres Crop Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments. The Crop Protection segment develops, produces, and markets adjuvants, insecticides, fungicides, and baits. The Crop Nutrition segment develops, produces, commercializes, and sells inoculants, bio-inductors, and biological and microgranulated fertilizers. In addition, the company offers HB4, a drought tolerant seed technology program. It operates in Argentina, Austria, Bolivia, Brazil, Lebanon, the United States, Italy, Paraguay, the United Kingdom, South Africa, France, Canada, Ukraine, Uruguay, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Rosario, Argentina. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. is a subsidiary of Bioceres LLC.

