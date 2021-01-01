Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to post sales of $69.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.72 million. Retail Opportunity Investments posted sales of $73.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year sales of $281.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.73 million to $282.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $279.01 million, with estimates ranging from $275.18 million to $281.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Opportunity Investments.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROIC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $13.39. 782,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,557. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.56. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a current ratio of 16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter valued at about $20,022,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter valued at about $9,979,000. Northwood Liquid Management LP boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 41.3% in the third quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 2,468,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,714,000 after buying an additional 721,328 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 75.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after buying an additional 425,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 109.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 781,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after buying an additional 407,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.