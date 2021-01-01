Resolute Mining Limited (RSG.L) (LON:RSG) Shares Up 5.4%

Resolute Mining Limited (RSG.L) (LON:RSG) shot up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 47 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 47 ($0.61). 70,122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 200,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.59 ($0.58).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Resolute Mining Limited (RSG.L) from GBX 101 ($1.32) to GBX 98 ($1.28) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 44.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £518.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. Resolute Mining Limited was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

