Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Vail Resorts (MTN)

Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/17/2020 – Vail Resorts was downgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/16/2020 – Vail Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $279.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Vail Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $200.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Vail Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $254.00 to $308.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Vail Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $239.00 to $339.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Vail Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $241.00 to $248.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/7/2020 – Vail Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/1/2020 – Vail Resorts was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/25/2020 – Vail Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $301.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Vail Resorts have outperformed the industry so far this year. Despite coronavirus-related woes, it is worth noting that its season pass sales for the upcoming 2020/21 North American ski season through Sep 18, 2020 increased approximately 18% in units. Although two of its Australian ski areas, Mount Hotham and Falls Creek, had reopened on Jul 6, for their winter season, the resorts were shut after four days due to a rise in Covid-19 cases. Notably, this was followed by stay-at-home restrictions by the Victorian government. Moreover, owing to the uncertainty revolving around the crisis, future outbreaks and prolonged shutdowns cannot be ruled out. Meanwhile, the company has refrained from providing the fiscal 2021 guidance. Notably, earning estimates for current quarter and year have been stable over the past 30 days.”

11/23/2020 – Vail Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/13/2020 – Vail Resorts is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Vail Resorts is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MTN stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $278.96. 173,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,328. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $300.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $276.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 244.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.59) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $131.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.45, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,386.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,356,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,189,000 after acquiring an additional 77,534 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 9.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,882,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,978,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 26.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 599,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,317,000 after acquiring an additional 126,589 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 263.0% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 519,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,679,000 after acquiring an additional 376,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 60.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 335,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,462,000 after acquiring an additional 127,089 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

