Renold plc (RNO.L) (LON:RNO) Shares Gap Up to $12.55

Shares of Renold plc (RNO.L) (LON:RNO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.55, but opened at $13.12. Renold plc (RNO.L) shares last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 6,580 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57.

About Renold plc (RNO.L) (LON:RNO)

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Americas, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

