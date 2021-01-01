Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $514.88 Million

Analysts expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to announce $514.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $481.78 million to $570.00 million. Renewable Energy Group reported sales of $511.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Renewable Energy Group.
Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $576.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.41 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%.
NASDAQ:REGI traded down $2.11 on Thursday, hitting $70.82. The stock had a trading volume of 584,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,747. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.01. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $80.99.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile
Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.
