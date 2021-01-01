RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.17.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $165.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $202.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 89.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

