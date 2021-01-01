Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.95

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $19.59, with a volume of 4576 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on REMYY shares. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €161.00 ($189.41) to €163.00 ($191.76) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Rémy Cointreau from an “underweight” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 70.15 and a beta of 0.16.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

