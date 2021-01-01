Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Shares Gap Up to $1.87

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.87, but opened at $2.10. Remark shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 25,370 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MARK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Remark alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $189.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 3.29.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Remark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Remark during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Remark in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 758.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 12,886 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Remark in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Remark in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Remark Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.