Reliv’ International (NASDAQ:RELV) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.55

Reliv’ International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELV)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.55 and traded as low as $2.56. Reliv’ International shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 50,348 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.82 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55.

Reliv’ International (NASDAQ:RELV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Reliv’ International had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $8.67 million for the quarter.

Reliv' International, Inc develops and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, specific wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. The company's basic nutritional supplements are formulated to provide a balanced and complete level of supplementation for the consumer.

