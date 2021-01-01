Raymond James Weighs in on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V)’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$18.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.04 million.

XBC has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, M Partners downgraded Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.50.

CVE XBC opened at C$9.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$951.76 million and a PE ratio of -183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.89. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.24.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

