Raymond James Weighs in on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V)’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$18.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.04 million.
CVE XBC opened at C$9.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$951.76 million and a PE ratio of -183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.89. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.24.
About Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V)
Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.
Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.