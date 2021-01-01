Ravencoin (RVN) Price Reaches $0.0129 on Exchanges

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $100.79 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00027908 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00127793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00041028 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.32 or 0.00558397 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00166131 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007062 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 7,818,385,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

