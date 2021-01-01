Ravencoin Classic Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.55 Million (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $30,196.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00028468 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00127904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.52 or 0.00558704 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00166275 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00301327 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018749 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00049167 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,793,900,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

Ravencoin Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

