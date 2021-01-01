Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank cut Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Shares of RTLR stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 4.55. Rattler Midstream has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $18.21.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $96.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.45 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RTLR. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 30.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 6.1% during the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 116,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 29.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 17,070 shares during the last quarter. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.