Ranpak (NASDAQ:PACK) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.05

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PACK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.05 and last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.

Ranpak (NASDAQ:PACK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the second quarter worth about $481,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Ranpak in the second quarter worth $197,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Ranpak in the second quarter valued at $436,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ranpak in the second quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ranpak during the second quarter valued at $132,000.

About Ranpak (NASDAQ:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp. and its subsidiaries provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

