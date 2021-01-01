Rambus Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,780 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 873% compared to the typical daily volume of 183 put options.

In other Rambus news, SVP Jae Kim sold 12,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $206,770.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 111,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,640.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $96,777.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,718.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,313 shares of company stock worth $549,392 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Rambus alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,922,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 470,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 220,251 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,798,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,185,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,556,000 after acquiring an additional 154,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.46. Rambus has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $18.54.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.38). Rambus had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rambus will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RMBS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.